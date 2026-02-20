Milton Theatre launches urgent campaign to buy Quayside waterfront space

MILTON, Del. - Milton Theatre says it has one month to secure funding to buy the Quayside lot at a fraction of its market valuation.
On Fen. 20, Milton Theatre announced the "30 Days to Save Our Space" campaign, an urgent fundraising initiative to permanently secure Quayside.
Milton Theatre Quayside started as an outdoor venue project during the pandemic. It now hosts outdoor live music and community events year-round.
The theatre says it has been presented with a "once-in-a-generation" opportunity. The current owner of the Quayside lot has offered to sell the property to the Milton Theatre for just $150,000, which the theatre says is a fraction of its $400,000 market valuation.
The catch, however, is that the funds must be secured within 30 days.
“A community is only as strong as the spaces it shares,” said Jacey Brittingham, Development Director of the Milton Theatre. “Quayside is more than just a lot; it’s where our historic district comes alive. It’s where neighbors become friends and where the arts find a home under the open sky. We have one month to ensure this space stays ours—forever.”
Milton Theatre says if the $150,000 goal is not met by the March 20 deadline, the lot could be lost to private development.
Contributions can be made directly through the official campaign page: https://www.etix.com/ticket/ds/2530/keep-quayside-alive.jsp