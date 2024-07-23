SMRYNA, DE — A 17-year-old male is in custody following an armed robbery in Smyrna earlier this month. Detectives continue searching for his alleged coconspirator, 19-year-old Terence Smith, who remains at-large.
Officers responded to the intersection of Joseph Wick Drive and Willowwood Drive before 9:30 p.m. on July 6 after reports of an armed robbery involving a 17-year-old victim. The suspects approached the victim as he was walking home, and struck him in the back of the head with a handgun, according to police.
As the victim attempted to retrieve his items from the ground, the suspects threatened him with the gun.
After police issued warrants for the suspects' arrest, the 17-year-old turned himself on Monday. He was charged with the following crimes and released to a guardian on $6,000 unsecured bond.
Robbery 1st Degree (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
Assault 2nd Degree (Felony)
Possess Deadly Weapon by Person Under 18 (Felony)
Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
Police urge anyone with knowledge of Smith's whereabouts to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 698-8429 or Delaware Crime Stoppers.