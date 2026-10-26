MILFORD, Del. - Mispillion Elementary School in Milford is set to reopen on its normal schedule Tuesday, Oct. 26, according to the Milford School District's superintendent.
As WBOC previously reported, the fire at Lulu M. Ross Elementary School Sunday morning destroyed parts of the school, including its fiberoptic lines, which are connected to Mispillion's lines next door.
District officials said the loss of fiberoptic connectivity meant the school had no internet or working phones, which was a safety risk.
Monday evening, Superintendent Travis Moorman announced the fiberoptic repairs were done and Mispillion could reopen.