SALISBURY, MD - The Salisbury Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after finding a missing person dead in a home.
According to police, Patoria Giddens, 33, was reported missing earlier in May. Police say she was last seen on the 1000 block of Adams Ave in Salisbury on April 29th, 2024 around 10:30 a.m.
On May 26th, police arrived at a home on Adams Avenue where they found Giddens' body inside. Following an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner preliminarily ruled the woman’s death a homicide according to investigators.
Salisbury Police say Maryland State Police have assumed the lead in this investigation. Anyone with information can contact State Police at 410-749-3101 or Salisbury Police at 410-548-3165. A reward of up to $1,000 may available for information that leads to an arrest, police say.