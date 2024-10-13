MILLSBORO, DE– Rescue resources were scrambled to search for an 17-year-old thought to be missing in the Indian River Bay early this morning.
Multiple agencies responded to the area of 32424 River Road around 4 a.m. for reports of a water rescue, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company (IRVFC).
Initial reports indicated the teen was last seen on a pier at Riverdale Park before leaving behind his cell phone and clothing.
First responders employed sonar scanning, infrared cameras, search spotlights, aerial drones and more resources throughout the course of their search, also canvasing the beach and nearby streets.
Crews from Millsboro and Dagsboro assisted in the search.
After searching from the shoreline to the middle of the Indian River Bay, IRVFC says the fire companies turned the investigation over to Delaware State Police and the United States Coast Guard.
Delaware State Police confirmed to WBOC the intoxicated teen was found in an apartment in the 32000 block of River Road and the search was canceled.
Responding agencies included Indian River, Millsboro and Dagsboro fire crews, the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, Delaware State Police ground units and Troop 2 Aviation Unit, USCG Indian River Squadron and USCG Aviation from Atlantic City, New Jersey.