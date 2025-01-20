MILFORD, DE- Dozens of volunteers came together to give back on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Food Bank of Delaware, dedicating their day off from school and work to make a difference.
They packed meal kits for those in need, joining forces to support the Food Bank’s Backpack Program. This important initiative provides essential food to some of Delaware’s most vulnerable children.
Kim Turner, with the Food Bank of Delaware, shared the impact of the program.
“Sadly, 1 in 5 children here in the First State are food insecure. We have over 9,000 kids who participate in this program each week. Our volunteers are helping us pack meal bags that we’ll send to schools and daycares up and down the state.”
The volunteers spent hours assembling kid-friendly food kits, including applesauce, cereal, and shelf-stable milk, to ensure children across the First State have access to nutritious meals.
“The cost of living is high, and many families have to choose between paying rent or buying groceries. When you add up all of those costs, it’s oftentimes difficult to meet your most basic needs. And that’s why the Food Bank of Delaware exists.”
Chimere McLean, who has been volunteering at this event for 15 years, reflected on the significance of giving back, especially on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“If we can meet that need in any way, shape, or form, little or big, we’re happy to do so. Martin Luther King Jr. really focused on helping those in need. This is a great way to honor his legacy.”
A day of service to honor a lifetime of Martin Luther King's work at the Food Bank of Delaware.