SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware is hosting a drive-thru event in Georgetown on Monday, May 22.
The event will reportedly take place at the Crossroads Community Church starting at 10 a.m. Participants must bring proof that they live in Delaware (e.g. piece of mail).
Organizers ask that you please wear a mask when the volunteer approaches your vehicle for check in.
Those looking to participate can visit the following website to sign up:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/may-sussex-county-drive-thru-distribution-tickets-630186734487
Participants must be present to receive assistance, according to officials.