BIVALVE, Md. – The Maryland Food Bank partnered with Perdue Farms to bring its Mobile Market to Bivalve on Thursday, providing free and nutritious groceries to Maryland residents facing food insecurity.
Held at the West Side Community Center, the Mobile Market gave participants access to fresh food, including Perdue chicken, while connecting them with additional support services. Volunteers from the food bank and Perdue Farms helped pass out food.
The Mobile Market, which was established in 2020 with the support of Perdue Farms, provides a cost-free shopping experience to people experiencing food insecurity.
According to Maryland Food Bank’s website, in 2025, the mobile market made 282 stops and distributed 600,675 meals.
Volunteers say events like the Mobile Market bring the community together during the ongoing food insecurity problems in the region.
“I think it’s the sense of community and being able to see, you know, neighbors here laughing and having a good time with each other, that we’re all in the same boat. There isn’t a single person I know that doesn’t need food,” said Maggie Small Ferguson, Maryland Food Bank Community Navigator.
The Mobile Market serves residents in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.
Organizers say the market reaches dozens of residents at each stop, making it a priority to reach people who may not be able to access food otherwise.
“We see quite a few people come through. At a site right now, we will see between 50 to 60 people, and we go three to four days a week. So, you know, you can do a little bit of simple math to find out that we meet a lot of folks where they might not necessarily be able to go to the pantry or might not feel comfortable with a pantry,” said Ian Ferguson, Mobile Market Manager for the Eastern Shore.
For more information on the Maryland Food Banks Mobile Market, including the upcoming Maryland stops, visit their website.