GEORGETOWN, DE- In the sweltering summer heat, dozens of people experiencing homelessness lined up outside the Shepherd's Office on Monday for access to something many take for granted — a clean shower.
The United Church of Delaware brought its mobile shower trailer to the Shepherd's Office in Georgetown, where guests could freshen up, change into clean clothes, receive hygiene bags, and get haircuts — all free of charge.
According to the Shepherd's Office, more than 40 showers were provided during the event, marking the second time the trailer has visited the location this summer.
Jackie Tolbert, who lives in a tent nearby, says staying clean is nearly impossible when living outdoors and experiencing homelessness.
"I live in a tent, so I'm living down here. I do live in a spot where it's just me. Let me tell you, the ticks are awful."
With summer in full swing and rising temperatures, Tolbert says the heat only makes things harder.
"Being homeless. It's like, you know, you already feel dirty, you already feel down. You already feel nasty."
However, Tolbert is one of many in the Georgetown community who rely on the Shepherd's Office for daily support and basic needs.
Jim Martin, director of the Shepherd’s Office, says access to hygiene is one of the most critical — and often overlooked — needs for people living on the streets.
"It is sad to see that when they need just basic stuff, like personal hygiene, a shower, a bathroom, there's nothing available for that."
Martin says that’s exactly why bringing mobile showers directly to those in need makes such a meaningful impact.
"They have three showers and three bathrooms on here. And it's exactly what our people need to get off to a good start on a hot day."
While Monday's event was focused on providing showers, Martin says it's about much more than just cleanliness — it's about restoring dignity.
"A fresh shave, a nice shampoo, clean clothes and a can-do spirit. It lifts you up."
For Tolbert, who has spent years living on the streets, the opportunity to freshen up brought a renewed sense of confidence.
"Once I get in the shower and you get out, you feel so refreshed. You feel good, and you can start your day."
The United Church of Delaware's mobile shower trailer is stationed weekly in Lewes. Church leaders say they hope to expand services to more communities across the state soon.