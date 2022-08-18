OCEAN CITY, Md. - Another football season is on the horizon, and it is unlikely Marylanders will be able to place bets on their phones in time.
Governor Larry Hogan continues to express frustration at the slow rollout of mobile sports betting.
"The legislature passed kind of a stupid bill that delayed the process for a year or so, but we've been pushing as hard as we can to get it done. It should've been done at the beginning of football season. We're going to keep pressing them to get it done," he said.
John Martin is the Director of Maryland Lottery and Gaming, which will work closely with the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.
"Frustrating and disappointing are two words to use. First and foremost as I tell everyone, we're football fans as well. Just because we regulate doesn't mean we don't want to see it happen," he said.
Martin says the hold up is due to an industry analysis and review, which would be followed by a 30 day public comment period.
That would be followed by a 45 day application window, and another 45 day of applicant reviews.
That is a whole lot of waiting and Marylanders we spoke with are not happy.
"I think they're dragging their feet. If people want to do it they should be able to do it, it's been voted and passed. Let's get it done," one man said.
"The people have spoken, they've said this is what they want and we need to get it done," said a woman that we spoke with.
Governor Hogan called for a firm and transparent timeline.
Martin wants emergency approval so Marylanders can place wagers sooner rather than later.
"We want to get these regulations approved on an emergency basis so we can begin the application process sooner," he said.
As of now, the earliest timeline for the rollout is the end of the year.
Officials say the end of the NFL season is looking more and more likely.