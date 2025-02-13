DOVER, DE- As the closure of the Centre Ice Rink in Harrington nears, efforts to find both temporary and permanent solutions to keep Delaware skaters on the ice are gaining traction.
While the Delaware State Fair’s decision to shut down the rink is final, officials say they are committed to supporting the skating community’s future.
Danny Aguilar, manager of the Delaware State Fair, says they are willing to assist however they can to ensure skaters have a new place to continue their sport.
"We've received a request from a nonprofit in Dover asking for assistance with equipment to help get a facility up and running. Our board of directors is fully on board with assisting in any way possible to keep kids on the ice."
To help move plans forward, the Delaware State Fair is prepared to donate key ice rink equipment, including two Zambonis, dashboards, and rental skates—resources that Aguilar says could significantly reduce startup costs for a new facility.
"We have two Zambonis in place. So that should definitely save about $200,000 to $300,000."
Discussions are underway for both a temporary rink and a permanent arena in Dover’s Schutte Park.
The long-proposed Dover Civic Arena, which has been in development for more than two years, is gaining traction. Since the announcement of the Harrington rink’s closure, support for the project has surged.
Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen emphasized the importance of replacing the lost rink while ensuring that taxpayers aren’t burdened with the cost.
"This is a collaboration between other parties, private entities, the state, the city. We are working toward a collaboration. We're going to offer conduit bonds, which do not affect the city's bond rating or anything like that, to facilitate this."
With many ideas in discussion, community members, lawmakers, and user groups are hopeful that a new rink will become a reality.
Mayor Christiansen tells WBOC that he has several meetings scheduled next week to bring all involved parties together and collaborate on a solution to keep skaters on the ice in Delaware.