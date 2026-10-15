GRASONVILLE, Md.– Nearly year-long water main replacement work is set to get underway Nov. 1 along a stretch of Main Street.
Queen Anne's County officials say work will take place in the eastbound lane of Main Street between Route 50/301 Exit 42 and the Chester River Beach Road overpass. Crews will start with directional drilling from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials say directional drilling will be followed by open-trench installation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Drivers can expect partial lane closures and slight delays as flaggers guide traffic through the work zone, according to a press release.
The County says it will directly contact homeowners whose driveway access will be impacted. Properties along the new water main will not be required to connect to public water if still using functional wells, the press release says.
Officials say they will provide updates on the County's social media and website as work continues, currently contracted to wrap up in mid-October 2027.