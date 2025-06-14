SALISBURY, MD - A former mayor who helped shape the city of Salisbury in the early 1900s was honored on Saturday with a new monument and informational kiosk at Parsons Cemetery.
Harper was the mayor of Salisbury from 1904 to 1910 and played a key role in Salisbury’s modernization, including infrastructure improvements like paved streets and upgraded water and sewer systems.
The effort to recognize Harper began when his great-grandnephew discovered that Harper was buried in an unmarked grave. He donated funds for the memorial, and with support from the Parsons Cemetery Board and community members, the installation was completed.
“People should know what the founders of Salisbury and the people who developed it did, because it’s very important to the way Salisbury is now and they’re just not remembered,” said Rick Fahey, board chairman at Parsons Cemetery.
Harper’s contributions extended beyond being mayor. He was a longtime member of the Salisbury Fire Department in the late 1800s and served as the first harbor master for the port of Salisbury.
Harper's new monument has a photo of him and includes engravings saying "First Harbor Master, Port of Salisbury 1931", "Sixth Salisbury Awardee 1931", and "Loving husband of Mary Josephine Highman Harper".