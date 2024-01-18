MARYLAND - Governor Wes Moore has announced a new proclamation establishing “Purple Friday” in the state in honor of the Baltimore Ravens.
According to the Governor’s Office, as long as the Ravens remain contenders in the 2024 NFL playoffs, every Friday moving forward will be recognized as Purple Friday.
“Maryland, this is Baltimore’s time–which means we’ve got to show the nation why the Ravens Flock is the most loyal, most supportive, and most formidable fanbase in all of professional football,” said Moore "For as long as the Ravens are in the playoffs this year, Maryland is going to be rocking the purple on Fridays to show our support for the winningest team in the NFL this season. I’ll see you all at M&T Bank Stadium on Saturday to cheer on the pride of Baltimore–let's go, Ravens!”
Moore cites the Ravens’ record this season, quarterback Lamar Jackson’s accomplishments, fanbase loyalty, and the team’s work in communities across the state as the pretext for the proclamation.