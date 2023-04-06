MARYLAND - Governor Moore has announced the nomination of Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead, originally from Snow Hill, as Maryland’s 31st Adjutant General. If confirmed by the State Senate, Birckhead would become the only Black woman who leads a state military in the US, according to a statement by Moore’s office.
The Adjutant General is responsible for daily operations of the Maryland Military Department, including the Maryland Army National Guard, Maryland Air National Guard, Maryland Emergency Management Agency, and Maryland Defense Force.
“The Adjutant General is the leader of Maryland’s Military,” Governor Moore said, “and I am very confident in Janeen’s ability to do just that - lead. Her record proves her readiness to serve at the highest ranking military position in the state of Maryland. I encourage the Senate to confirm Brig. Gen. Birckhead without delay.”
Brigadier General Birckhead is currently Commander of the Maryland Army National Guard and is responsible for the combat readiness of 4,600 soldiers. She was also named Task Force Commander for over 14,000 soldiers guarding the U.S. Capitol following the January 6th riots.
Additionally, Birckhead oversaw the deployment of the 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade to Afghanistan.
"As Maryland's Adjutant General, I pledge to serve the people of Maryland with unwavering dedication. I believe in the importance of the National Guard's mission and above all in the selfless service of our Soldiers, Airmen, Federal and State civilian employees and our volunteers, who represent the best of our great state,” said Brigadier General Janeen L. Birckhead. “I am committed to serving my fellow Marylanders and providing the Maryland National Guard with the leadership and service they deserve. On my watch, the Maryland National Guard will continue to provide relevant, responsive, and ready forces committed to service to all."