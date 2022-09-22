Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Pooles Island to Sandy Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Sandy Point to North Beach MD, Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD, Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Indian Head to Cobb Island MD, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA, Chester River to Queenstown MD, Eastern Bay, Choptank River to Cambridge MD and the Little Choptank River, Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM EDT Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A sudden onset of gale conditions is possible this afternoon or early this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&