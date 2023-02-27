More Discussion On Dealing With Sea Level Rise In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Sea level rise has been a continued topic of discussion in Cambridge for quite some time.
Monday night, the City of Cambridge discussed a number of waterfront issues. One of them being the rising sea levels and its impact on Cambridge's shorelines.
Rising tides are no friend to some neighbors in Cambridge. It's when a waterfront property becomes a little too waterfront.
"we've seen a significant rise in the tides and we're getting flooding more often than not. It gets in our gardens. The October tides seem to be getting a little bit larger every year," says Ladd Johnson.
The City of Cambridge has been working on plans to limit flooding.
A potential 18 million dollar grant from the state would allow Cambridge to build living shorelines along the waterfront.
If the City of Cambridge does get the money for the project within the next 6 months design and public engagement would resume in 2023 and construction as early as 2024.
City Manager Tom Carroll says while it's a hefty price tag, it's needed. "It's basically from Cambridge creek, from the eastside, all the way to Gerry Boyle park on the west side. That's the lowest lying area of the City of Cambridge and that's the area that we're talking about protecting."
Tom added, "If you just think about the amount of public land and private land that is potentially impacted, that needs to be essentially built up with what we're referring to as a living shoreline, it's also a barrier that will keep storm surge from the river rather than coming into the community."
Hoping to turn the tide on potential disaster.