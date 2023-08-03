OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has identified three new Wind Energy Areas or WEAs. They lie off the coasts of Delaware, Virginia and Maryland.
For Ocean City leaders, this new proposal does not seem to be as controversial as US Winds, and it is all about the distance. The new site would be 23.5 nautical miles Southeast of Ocean City's coastline. Essentially running parallel to Assateague.
"That's a lot better than 11.9 miles, as is currently being proposed in the lease area for US Wind," said Rick Meehan, Ocean City's mayor.
Back in July the town hired an outside firm to look at US Wind's proposal and deem if it is responsible. The end goal would be getting US Wind to move its turbines back. And now, the town can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
"What this shows is the fact that they can be moved and located further offshore," said Meehan. "I think this really substantiates what our position has been all along, that these turbines can be moved further off the coast."
While the distance, in the eyes of Ocean City leaders is better, the new areas do not come without criticism. Senator Mary Beth Carozza(R), who represents Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester county's provided WBOC with a statement:
"Now with the announcement by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to expand with three Wind Energy Areas including off of Ocean City, it only makes sense to pause at the federal level.” I believe we should move forward with the Congressional hearing that Representative Andy Harris is working on with the Town of Ocean City, and now with rising inflation, “we have even more of an obligation to know the true impact and cost of the development of offshore wind energy on our local area and the entire State of Maryland.”
Senator Carozza cited past concerns including negative impacts on marine life, national security, tourism, commercial fishing, rates and Maryland taxpayers.
BOEM will be holding a public comment period through August 31st, which can be accessed here. The bureau plans to hold an offshore wind auction by August of 2024.