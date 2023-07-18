SALISBURY, Md.- More performers have been announced for this year's Maryland Folk Festival.
Salisbury University says there are several performers that have connections to the university that will be playing at the Salisbury University Locals Stage at the inaugural event from September 22 - 24 in downtown Salisbury.
Performers include:
- C-Mack (Salisbury) – hip-hop: C-Mack delivers a fusion of raw lyrics and beats with a unique style and stage presence.
- Callum (Ocean City, MD) – singer-songwriter: Callum’s soulful vocals help capture a unique sound and essence.
- Chris English (Salisbury) - blues: Chris English is a veteran blues artist and an adjunct faculty member in SU’s Music, Theatre and Dance Department. He is dedicated to his craft and the spirit of the blues, and is what some call “old school” in his approach to his music. His material selection and the vintage instruments used set him apart from many other blues musicians.
- Jerome Kelly and Band (Salisbury) - rock, soul, rhythm and blues: Jerome “Romeo” Kelly and a unique group of performers present a blend of original sound and soulful lyrics.
- Lauren Glick (Ocean City, MD, and Salisbury) - blues: Singer/songwriter Lauren Glick has attracted many fans through her bluesy, soulful style and bass guitar.
- Lower Case Blues (Rehoboth Beach, DE) – blues/jam: Hailing from the Mid-Atlantic, Lower Case Blues has been on the scene since 2003, playing a mix of traditional blues with a modern, funky style full of improvisation and organic instrumentation.
- Marlee (Salisbury) - contemporary rhythm and blues/pop: Influenced by gospel and Motown, as well as contemporary artists from Eminem and Jay-Z to John Mayer and RHCP, Marlee has expanded his fanbase nationally while gaining acclaim in the local music scene.
- Red Letter Day (Salisbury, Maryland) – folk rock: Comprised of SU faculty, staff and alumni, Red Letter Day has been writing and performing for 30-plus years on national and local stages with artists including Little Feat and Edwin McCain, and at events with the Indigo Girls and Elton John.
After more than five years as the host of the National Folk Festival, produced in collaboration with the National Council for the Traditional Arts, the City of Salisbury’s Arts, Business and Culture Department is launching the Maryland Folk Festival as a legacy event.
The large-scale, multi-day, outdoor celebration will feature hundreds of the nation’s most renowned musicians, dancers, craftspeople and other keepers of culture in performances, workshops and demonstrations, along with children’s activities, participatory dancing, storytelling and more.
For information on the festival, including a full list of performers and participants as announced, you can visit the Maryland Folk Festival website.