RIDGLEY, MD - A heightened law enforcement presence took effect in Ridgely, Caroline County, Monday as sheriff's deputies aim to enhance safety measures in the area more frequently.
The entire Ridgely Police Department has been placed on suspension, prompting the Caroline County Sheriff's Office to step in and assure residents of increased patrols starting Monday. According to Caroline County Sheriff Donald Baker, one officer will patrol for 35+ hours per week, with plans to conduct checks inside local businesses.
Typically, the Ridgely Police Department would offer 40 hours a week of coverage, with the Caroline County Sheriff's Department providing supplementary assistance when needed.
"In times when Ridgely was not operational, we would patrol the streets and respond to calls as well," Sheriff Baker explained.
This agreement or MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between the sheriffs office, Caroline County Commissioners, and Town of Ridgely will provide coverage during the suspension period, with Sheriff Baker noting, "We'll definitely be patrolling the town and the streets of Ridgely, doing foot patrols, and entering businesses."
Local resident David Gray expressed minimal safety concerns but acknowledged the benefits of increased police presence. "We had more concerns with petty theft, so we brought the kids' bikes in. Without officers patrolling, people might get ideas, but we don't feel any less safe," Gray stated, highlighting the community's trust in law enforcement's responsiveness.
Gray added, "They've always been here for us. They've been here when I've called 911, especially at night," talking about the Caroline County Sheriff's office.
The understanding between the Town of Ridgely, the Caroline County Commissioners, and the Caroline County Sheriff's Office remains in effect until the Maryland State Prosecutor finalizes its investigation. Despite repeated attempts, the Maryland State Prosecutor declined to comment on the matter.