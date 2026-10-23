SALISBURY, MD - Salisbury’s City Park has been a gathering place for the broader Wicomico County community for many decades. After so many years, city officials are working to give parts of the park a facelift.
The historic pedestrian bridge, one of the most recognizable structures in the park, was recently renovated.
“It had clearly existed for almost 100 years, and it was really in bad condition,” Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor said. “So we were able to properly replicate it and refresh it for another 100.”
The bridge reopened to the public earlier this month as part of phase one of park improvements. Phases two and three are expected to commence after the holiday season.
New Victorian-style streetlights, a new entryway from South Park Drive, as well as improved pathways and landscaping are all on the table.
“We allocated a bunch of bonds earlier in the year and some of that we reallocated for the park,” Mayor Taylor said. “I think it's going to be an investment that will pay dividends, for the city.”
The park holds decades of nostalgia for families and neighbors. Kevin Nichols from Delmar says he takes pride in the place he has been visiting since childhood.
“Two years ago, I thought it looked a little worn down, but visiting here, I thought it looks beautiful,” Nichols said. “I feel like they've really taken care of it in the last couple of years.”
For others, the park is carrying them from one phase of life into the next.
“We've been coming to the park since our kids were young,” said Reginald Morgan. “Now we're enjoying it in our retired years.”
Salisbury officials expect phases two and three of park improvements to get underway after the holiday season.