DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has announced the return of their annual mosquito spraying in the First State.
DNREC says they will begin spraying woodland pools in an effort to control larval mosquitoes as early as Friday, March 15th, weather permitting. Reduction in larval populations in the woodland pools limits the number of biting adult mosquitoes later in the spring. Spraying is set to begin first in southern Sussex County and then expand into Kent and New Castle counties, according to the Department.
A helicopter will be used to treat up to 10,000 acres of wet woodlands near populated areas with insecticides. Those insecticides, according to DNREC, have been determined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to pose no unreasonable risk to humans, wildlife, or the environment when properly applied.
Delaware’s mosquito control season will kick off with the March spraying and usually continues until late October or early November. Mosquito control efforts are set to expand in April to tackle larval and adult saltmarsh mosquitoes, other freshwater mosquitoes, and container breeding mosquitoes, according to DNREC.
Scheduled mosquito spraying locations and times can be obtained by calling 1-800-338-8181. Mosquito control services can also be requested by contacting the following field offices:
-Glasgow Office, 302-836-2555, serving New Castle County and the northern half of Kent County, including Dover.
-Milford Office, 302-422-1512, serving the southern half of Kent County south of Dover and all of Sussex County.
More information on DNREC’s mosquito control can be found on their website here.