OXFORD, Md.- Mosquito control services will be expanding in Talbot County due to public health concerns about potential mosquito-borne diseases.
According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture, on Monday, truck-based spraying will be done after 7:30 p.m. within a ¾ mile radius of JI Thompson Drive and Riverview Avenue in Oxford. In case of bad weather, the work will be done the next available day.
MDA Mosquito Control Program personnel will use a solution that has been approved for use in public health mosquito control programs without posing unreasonable risks to human health. However, MDA recommends avoiding outdoor activities during spraying.
While not all mosquitoes carry diseases, MDA suggests that neighbors take precautions to minimize their exposure to mosquito bites, including:
- Wear long, loose fitting, light colored clothing
- Wear insect repellents according to product labels
- Avoid mosquito infested areas during prime periods of activity (between dusk and dawn)
- Install, inspect, and repair window and door screens in homes and stables
- Regularly clean bird baths and bowls for pet food and water
- Remove or empty all water-holding containers