DELAWARE - DNREC says it will soon begin spring spraying of woodland pools to control mosquito populations.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control says spraying is scheduled for Friday, March 20, carrying on as late as mid-April, depending on the weather.
DNREC's Mosquito Control Section says it will start in southern Sussex County, then expand into Kent and New Castle counties over the next several weeks. Officials say targeting early-season woodland pool larval mosquitoes limits the emergence of biting adult mosquitoes later in the spring (typically early May).
DNREC officials say helicopters will spray a bacteria-derived insecticide commonly known as Bti, which the EPA has determined to pose no unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife or the environment when applied in accordance with product label instructions as required by federal law.
To learn more about Delaware's mosquito control spray campaign, you can visit DNREC's webpage here.