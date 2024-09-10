SUSSEX COUNTY, DE - DNREC shared a list of towns/cities where insecticide would be sprayed on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
DNREC's Mosquito Control Section says mosquito insecticide will be sprayed in the evening hours of Sept. 10. Areas include Delmar, Georgetown, Laurel, Rehoboth Beach, Seaford, near Dewey Beach, Lewes, Millsboro including Long Neck and Oak Orchard, and Milton.
Officials say a truck-mounted sprayer will spread Zenivex E4 (Etofenprox) to control adult mosquitoes. DNREC says all insecticides to be used are registered with the USEPA for mosquito control and will be applied according to USEPA approved label instructions. The USEPA has determined that the insecticides to be used do not pose unreasonable risks to human health, wildlife, or the environment.