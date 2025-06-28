OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Police Department announced on Saturday night that a motor vehicle collision had caused road closures in the town.
The Ocean City Police Department posted to their official Facebook page around 9:45pm on Saturday night saying that Northbound Philadelphia Ave at 33rd Street was closed due to a motor vehicle collision.
Just before 10:00pm, the department announced that one lane of travel had been reopened for northbound Philadelphia Ave. Ocean City Police Department said that first responders were still on the scene at the time. Motorists were asked to use caution in the area of 33rd Street.
Northbound and Southbound lanes of Philadelphia Ave at 33rd Street were reopened fully around 10:30pm.
There is no current updates or further information on the motor vehicle collision.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when more information becomes available.