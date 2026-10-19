LAUREL, Del. - A Salisbury man crashed after speeding away from Delaware State Police Saturday night on Gordy Road in Laurel.
DSP say around 7:30 p.m., a trooper saw the 51-year-old motorcyclist on Gordy Road near Sussex Highway. They say the man is known by police to have a suspended license.
DSP say the trooper tried to pull him over, but the man sped away. They say the trooper did not follow him for the safety of other people on the road. The trooper later saw the motorcycle had crashed on Gordy Road near Salt Barn Road.
The man was taken to a local hospital and charged with multiple traffic violations.