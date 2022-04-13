SELBYVILLE, De. - With a round of applause and a prayer, volunteers got to work Wednesday morning packing boxes for families in need of an Easter dinner.
J.R. LaPearl with Mountaire Cares says the need is even more urgent now.
"We see a ton of need in the community. Inflation is high, unemployment is very high and there's big challenges. COVID hit even though it was two years ago we're still feeling that," LaPearl said.
"Churches and nonprofits from across Delmarva lined up and waited for their turn to receive boxes. Event organizers wrote a number on the car so volunteers know how many boxes to place in the trunk."
Volunteer Lucimar Foo Siam Escudero from Millsboro says it feels good to know this work is helping those who need it most.
"Well there are so many unknowns in our community it is very important to make sure that everyone has a chance to enjoy a meal that is given to us by the grace of God," she said.
Joe Calhoun of Ocean View also volunteered his time. Calhoun says he feels an obligation to help those who are less fortunate.
"This country has given so much to me, I'm just taking the opportunity to give a little bit back," Calhoun said.
Organizers say they packed and distributed around 3,000 meals.