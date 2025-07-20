OCEAN CITY, MD - The Ocean City Fire Department says a serious crash occurred on westbound Ocean Gateway on Sunday night.
According to the Ocean City Fire Department, the crash happened around 9:53pm on Ocean Gateway going Westbound. They say the incident occurred in the area of Precious Paws Animal Hospital in Ocean City.
Fire officials say paramedics requested Maryland State Police Aviation Command for a "priority 1 trauma patient".
There is no further information on the extent of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this article when ore information is available.