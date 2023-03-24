BERLIN, Md.-- Maryland State Police are currently investigating a multi-vehicle suspected D.U.I crash in Worcester County.
Officials say troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to Maryland Route 589 at Adkins Spur Road in Berlin shortly before 11:30 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a Ford F-150 truck, driven by 42-year-old Antonio Aguilar of Berlin, was attempting to make a left turn onto Northbound Rt. 589 from Adkins Spur Road when it crashed into a Honda CRV, driven by 43-year old Shannon Handy of Selbyville, Delaware.
Rt. 589 was closed for approximately 4 hours following the crash, but has since been cleared.
Officials say Handy was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to a trauma center for treatment of her injuries.
A 41-year-old female passenger was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment, as well.
Meanwhile, Aguilar was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol and was transported to the Berlin Barrack for processing.
The Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office has been notified of the investigation and additional charges are pending in this case.
The Maryland State Police Crash Team is currently investigating this crash.