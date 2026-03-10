ECI

WESTOVER, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.

Police say Quran Middleton, 31, was found dead in his cell at ECI on March 10 just after midnight. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Homicide Unit investigators and Forensic Sciences technicians responded to the scene. 

Maryland State Police say the investigation is ongoing. The results of that investigation will be presented to the office of the State's Attorney in Somerset County for review. 

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

