WESTOVER, Md. - Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.
Police say Quran Middleton, 31, was found dead in his cell at ECI on March 10 just after midnight. His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Homicide Unit investigators and Forensic Sciences technicians responded to the scene.
Maryland State Police say the investigation is ongoing. The results of that investigation will be presented to the office of the State's Attorney in Somerset County for review.