SNOW HILL, Md. - A months-long investigation led by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the dismantling of a multi-state drug trafficking organization, authorities announced Tuesday.
The operation, which concluded on May 29, 2024, targeted individuals distributing substantial quantities of cocaine across Worcester County, Maryland, and Sussex County, Delaware. Arrested in connection with the investigation were Jarod Lamon Rhodes, 40, Tyrone Briddell, 56, William Antonio Miller, 41, Sahmoen Renise Briddell, 37, all of Berlin, Maryland, and Tavon Chavez Biles, 42, of Rehoboth, Delaware.
Sheriff M. Crisafulli praised the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, which contributed to the success of the operation. "We will continue to apprehend and hold those accountable who try to poison our communities," Sheriff Crisafulli affirmed.
According to authorities, investigators seized approximately 1.7 kilograms of cocaine valued at nearly $150,000, along with a significant amount of cash, assets, and other evidence linked to drug distribution.
The suspects face a range of charges, including possession with intent to distribute cocaine, conspiracy to possess and import large quantities of controlled substances, and other related offenses. Tavon Biles was specifically charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
Supporting agencies integral to the investigation included the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Maryland State Police, Ocean City Police Department, Delaware State Police, Eastern Shore Information Center (ESIC), and the Washington-Baltimore High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). The Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) and the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy (GOCPP) also provided critical support through funding and strategic assistance.
The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities indicating additional arrests are anticipated. Anyone with pertinent information is urged to contact the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office directly or submit tips anonymously through the agency's mobile app available on IOS and Android platforms.