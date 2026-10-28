EASTON, Md. - The Easton Police Department says multiple Easton Middle School students were exposed to pepper spray after a student accidentally sprayed it on a school bus.
Police say the incident happened on October 27. Officers responded to the Easton Elementary School around 2:40 p.m. after it was reported that students had been exposed to pepper spray.
Responding officers say they found several students coughing and complaining of a pepper spray odor. The driver of the school bus that the incident occurred on said he had picked up students from the Easton Middle School, then headed to the Easton Elementary School to pick those students up. While driving to the other school, a student reportedly sprayed pepper spray.
Police say they were approached by a 12-year-old girl while assessing the students. She admitted to having the pepper spray, and said it was sprayed by accident. According to the student, she accidentally hit the trigger to a small pepper spray canister while reaching into her purse, which resulted in the accidental spray that affected multiple students.
The bus driver as well as 20 middle school aged students were on the bus when the incident occurred. Police say 9 students were transported to a hospital for treatment. No elementary school students were exposed.
Police add that the 12-year-old student is not being charged, and the matter is being left for the Talbot County School Board to address.