OCEAN CITY, MD - Multiple emergency units were dispatched to a jet ski incident involving one victim in the water on Saturday night in Worcester County.
On Saturday, June 22nd, around 7:00pm, the Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Police Department and Maryland Natural Resources Police were alerted to the Route 90 bridge for the report of an "incident involving a jet ski with a victim in the water".
OCFD say an adult female was pulled out of the water and brought to shore and found to be experiencing cardiac arrest. Bystanders began CPR, and the Ocean City Paramedics engaged in additional life-saving measures.
The victim experiencing cardiac arrest was transported by Ocean City Paramedics to Tidal Health - Peninsula Regional.
An Ocean City police officer was injured during the incident and transported to the hospital.
The incident is under investigating by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, according to the OCFD.