CAMDEN, Del. - At least four fire companies assisted in controlling a fire last night in Camden.
The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company says they joined the other emergency responders just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday responding to the blaze on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road.
The Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company, Dover Fire Department, and Kent County Department of Public Safety were reportedly all on scene, with the Hartly Volunteer Fire Company providing backfilling.
The Dover Fire Department says the combined crews quickly extinguished the fire and searched the structure but found no injuries or fatalities.
Crews reportedly remained on scene for two hours.
The Camden-Wyoming Fire Company says the trailer fire is currently under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office.