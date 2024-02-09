GEORGETOWN, DE - A large and fast-moving field fire required the response of multiple fire companies today.
According to the Millsboro Fire Company, the fire broke out off of Bethesda Road near Sussex Central High School on Friday, February 9th. The Fire Company says 35-40 acres burned in the rapid fire, with flames reaching upwards of 30 feet in the heavy brush conditions.
29 pieces of equipment responded to the scene from 6 different departments, according to Millsboro firefighters.
The Georgetown Fire Company, Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department, Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, and Milton Fire Department joined Millsboro at the scene. District cover ups were provided by the Laurel Fire Department, Blades Volunteer Fire Company, and Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company.
"Weekday responses can be challenging getting manpower, but today there was a great turnout," the Millsboro Fire Company said in a social media post Friday. "We want everyone who responded to know how much it is appreciated."