BISHOPVILLE, MD - Firefighters from multiple departments responded to an early morning house fire in Worcester County on Sunday.
The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department says crews from multiple departments responded to Muskrattown Road in Bishopville for a house fire on Sunday morning.
Once at the location, fire officials say they found a tractor trailer on fire located approximately 400 feet off the roadway with limited access.
Crews from Bishopville, Ocean City, Roxana, Selbyville, Millville, and Showell worked about 2 hours to contain the fire.
There are no updates on possible injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.