SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Fire officials say three people were injured in a head-on collision.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company say on Aug. 12 around 12:45 p.m., units were dispatched to a head-on car collision at Coast Highway and Inlet Drive, just prior to the Indian River Inlet Bridge.
Officials say two cars were found with people trapped inside. After being extracted, fire officials say two patients were transported to Beebe Medical center via Rehoboth Beach Fire Company and Bethany Beach Fire Company ambulances and one patent was transported to Christiana Hospital via Delaware State Police Helicopter.
The Rehoboth Beach Fire Company was reportedly assisted by Bethany Beach Fire Company Ambulances, Sussex County EMS, and Delaware State Police.