CAMBRIDGE, MD - The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a wildland fire in Dorchester County that was the result of juveniles firing off flares. Fire officials are looking for those involved.
On Wednesday, August 21st, at approximately 2:05pm, the Cambridge Rescue Fire Company and Maryland DNR Forestry responded to a wildland fire in the 30 acre field next to a residential community at 2516 Boeing Way in Cambridge.
State fire officials say the fire, discovered by a neighbor, took 1 hour and 10 firefighters to control.
The estimated structure loss from the incident was $5,000. No injuries or deaths were reported.
The preliminary cause of the fire was incendiary, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. However, fire officials say the incident was the result of "multiple juveniles who reside at the incident address who were witnessed firing off marine 12 gauge flares throughout the neighborhood. This resulted in a brush fire on the 17th of August as well as another fire on today's (August 21) date."
Officials say the juveniles refused to be identified and or cooperate with police. They add that they seek to identify and charge those involved.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-713-3780.