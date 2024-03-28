DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is searching for four suspects who allegedly punched and robbed a man in the parking lot of Capital Inn.
Police say they were called to Capital Inn on North DuPont Highway just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning on reports of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers met with the 53-year-old victim who told them he was in the motel’s parking lot when he was approached by four men.
Investigators say one of the men punched the victim while another suspect displayed a gun. The suspects then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim and fled.
The suspects are currently unknown and the Dover Police Department is asking anyone with information tp contact them at 302-736-7130.