SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged four people with various drug-related charges after an investigation of alleged cocaine distribution in Salisbury.
The Sheriff’s Office initially conducted the investigation into Bilal Akram, 34, at his residence on Bennett Park Drive. Bennett was previously arrested on February 16th for possession of cocaine on a traffic stop, and a search and seizure warrant was executed. The following search of Akram’s residence reportedly revealed 110.9 grams of compressed cocaine, 10.72 grams of crack cocaine in seven bags, a bag of carfentanil, digital scales, and packing material.
Linda Diana Anderton, 64, was also reportedly found at the location. Two other residents, April Lynne Prior, 29, and Taysha Nicole Maddox, 33, were stopped from leaving just before the search warrant was executed but were released.
Akram was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, two counts of possession not-marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of narcotic production equipment. He was released the next day on an unsecured bond.
Arrest warrants were later issued for Anderton, Prior, and Maddox. Anderton and Maddox were both served the warrants, but Prior remained actively wanted for the investigation plus two additional warrants. According to a statement released today, Prior has since been located. The charges against her were not made immediately clear in the statement.
Maddox was charged with two counts of possession not-marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of narcotic production equipment, and possession of paraphernalia. She was arrested on March 1st, released on unsecured bond March 2nd, and later arrested for an additional warrant. She is being held without bond.
Anderton was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession not-marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of narcotic production equipment. She was also arrested on March 1st and released on unsecured bond on March 2nd.