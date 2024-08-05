WILMINGTON, DE - A Milford man accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old woman in Wilmington died in a shootout with state troopers Sunday according to the Delaware State Police.
According to authorities, police were first called to the Exxon on Main Street in Stanton on reports of an armed man at a nearby home on August 4th just before 9:45 a.m. Investigators were then also called to a home on Limestone Road in New Castle County on reports of a separate house fire.
Upon arriving at the home, police say they found a 22-year-old Wilmington woman wounded by gunfire. Despite life-saving efforts, the woman died at the scene.
Police say the ensuing investigation revealed a 57-year-old Milford man broke into his ex-spouse’s house and opened fire on the two people inside, including the 22-year-old victim. A 20-year-old Wilmington man was also in the home at the time, but was not struck and was able to flee to the nearby Exxon. The homeowner was not there at the time.
After the shooting, police say the suspect set the home on fire and fled in a vehicle.
Delaware State Police Aviation Section then located the man near C&D Canal and attempted to negotiate with the armed suspect. Police say the man climbed onto the lower level of a high-tension electrical tower before firing at police. State troopers returned fire, and the suspect was ultimately killed.
Neither the suspect’s identity or the 22-year-old victim’s identity have been released pending notification of their families.
The three troopers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave while a use of force investigation is conducted, as per Delaware State Police operating procedures.
State Police continue to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-741-2821.