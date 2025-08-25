MILLSBORO, DE — The Nanticoke Indian Tribe broke ground Monday on new additions to the Nanticoke Indian Center near Millsboro, marking a milestone in preserving and promoting the tribe’s heritage.
The ceremony, at the Center’s location on John J. Williams Highway, featured speeches from Chief Avery “Leaving Tracks” Johnson, Assistant Chief Farrah Stigall, State Sen. Gerald Hocker, State Rep. Jeff Hilovsky and Millsboro Mayor Robert McKee. The event also included a blessing of the grounds and a round friendship dance.
“It’s an amazing feeling when you have a vision, and you fight and fight, and you don’t give up — and then finally it comes to fruition,” Chief Johnson said. “And then the next thing is to see it grow, and become this facility.”
Chief Johnson says it's been a long road to get the project done, and was able to through true community support.
The expansion is funded by around $3 million in state, federal and local contributions. It will be connected to the existing building and serve as a community center offering child care, elder care, food donations and educational services.
"Our ancestors had a plan for us moving forward. And we took incremental steps from 1881 to 1922, 1940, 1980. All these different years have significance, right?" said Chief Johnson. "Our ancestors wanted us to progress, in seven generations for our children. And what better place to teach our children than at a community center."
Tribe leaders said the project represents both continuity and progress, and a deeper connection with the local community.
“We really want to provide the public with an opportunity to get to know us as their neighbors and more importantly, to be able to have a better appreciation for who we are as a people." said tribe historian Dr. Bonnie G. Hall, who also served as the Mistress of Ceremony for the groundbreaking.
"So they have an understanding of our traditions and our culture and the history and anecdotes of the first people of the first state. And we don’t take that lightly. We’re the first stewards of this land in this Indian River 100,” said Dr. Hall.
“Many of our elders, of course, and ancestors that came before us are the ones, the shoulders that we’re standing on today,” Hall said. “And moving forward, if it wasn’t for their resiliency, their fortitude, their courage, we wouldn’t be where we are today.” Hall added.
The groundbreaking is part of the tribe’s ongoing efforts to preserve, enhance and celebrate its heritage. Leaders said the renovated center will be a renewed symbol of resilience and progress, ensuring future generations have a place to gather, learn and celebrate their shared history.
Chief Johnson said the project has a 12-month construction deadline.