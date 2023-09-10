MILTON, DE – The Nanticoke Indian Tribe celebrated its 45th Annual Powwow at Hudson Fields, emphasizing unity and cultural sharing with the surrounding communities.
The event featured native singing, drumming, and vibrant dance performances. It aimed to foster a sense of togetherness and provide attendees with insights into the Nanticoke tribe's centuries-old traditions and culture.
Nanticoke Chief Avery "Leaving Tracks" Johnson highlighted how the event offers a different and authentic perspective of Native Culture to attendees
“People come from all different backgrounds, and people are the way they are for a reason. But it gives them an opportunity to see us in a different light – listen, understand, and enjoy. It’s an exciting and enjoyable event.” said Chief Avery.
Besides the performances, attendees could explore various Native American arts from different tribes. Tony "Moonhawk" Langhorn, a participant with a collection of jewelry, dream-catchers, and art, says events like this have been bringing people together for generations.
“What you see around here, we’ve been doing this for 400 years. We’ve been gathering, we’ve been telling stories, sharing food, sharing culture, sharing dances, for a very long time.”
The Powwow also featured a 9/11 tribute, honoring veterans within and beyond the tribe ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
This event serves as the Nanticoke tribe's most significant fundraising initiative of the year, contributing to their ongoing efforts of expanding as the year goes on.