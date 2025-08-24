WALLOPS ISLAND, VA - Three TOMEX+ mission sounding rockets are scheduled to take off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility within the next week.
NASA initially announced a launch window starting Aug. 18 through Sept. 3 but repeatedly delayed the launch due to weather conditions.
The launch window currently runs from Aug. 26 at 10:30 p.m. through Sept. 3.
Short for Turbelent Oxygen Mixing Experiment Plus, TOMEX+ flights look to study a layer of the Earth's atmosphere called the mesosphere by spreading vapor tracers and tracking lights.
Officials say people across the mid-Atlantic region could catch a glimpse of the rockets or their vapor trails, if weather permits.
The Wallops Visitor Center will not be open for launch viewing, but will maintain normal operating hours.
Updates will be provided on NASA Wallops Flight Facility's website and social media pages.