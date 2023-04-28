DOVER, Del.- NASCAR fans are taking over Dover, despite the inclement weather.
Friday's General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East race at Dover Motor Speedway has been postponed due to the rain. The race is now set for Sat. April 29 at approximately 4:30 p.m.
Saturday will now be a doubleheader racing day at the Monster Mile, with the A-GAME 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race taking the green flag at 1:30 p.m.
Fans from all over have traveled to be a part of the excitement, and they refuse to let the weather dampen their spirits.
As the parking lots surrounding the Monster Mile overflow with trailers and tailgate set-ups, a contagious mindset has spread among fans who chose to brave the elements.
"Nothing stops our fun," said Joe, one of the fans.
Others said it's not just about the race.
"We may not see a race, but it's not going to stop good people, good food, and quality time with everybody, and that's what we are here for at the end of the day," said Jeremy Felton who travelled from Queen Anne, Md.
Brad Benton, who traveled from Pennsylvania with his family, added, "We saw the weather; we just decided heck might as well come, who cares? We are either going to be at home wet or here wet."
NASCAR weekend used to be a sweaty affair in early June, and some say rain on race day is just another curveball to adjust to. "It used to be you sit here and swelter all day long, but now you have to deal with this," said David Nicholson.
NASCAR officials announced that the Cup Series race on Sunday will start an hour earlier due to the forecast. The green flag will now wave at 1 p.m.