EASTON, MD - The Maryland National Guard will not participate in this weekend’s Frederick Douglass celebrations in Easton, a decision that event organizers say is tied to recent policies from the Trump administration.
The third annual celebration, organized by Tarence Bailey, a fifth-generation nephew of Frederick Douglass, included National Guard participation in previous years. Last year, a few soldiers volunteered in the parade, and organizers had hoped for an even larger presence this year.
"We requested a flyover, which was a Black Hawk, the marching band, and some tactical vehicles," Bailey said.
However, Bailey said he received a memo stating that "the Maryland National Guard is precluded from using federal resources, including man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months." The policy applies to Black History Month, Women's History Month, National Disability Awareness Month, and other observances. The memo cited recent Department of Defense guidance published on Jan. 31.
"I was angry, especially as a former guardsman. I deployed with the National Guard," Bailey said.
As a result, Bailey canceled the parade, saying the Guard was a key component of the event. He says he does not blame the National Guard, he placed blame on federal leadership.
"If Trump had not been elected, we'd be all clamoring to get to the parade Saturday," Bailey said.
Shari Wilcoxon, first chairwoman of the Talbot County Republican Party, defended the decision.
"You know, for parades for certain, diverse groups are not what the military's about. They're war fighters. And we need to trim our budgets in every place that there is, and this is one," Wilcoxon said.
Despite the parade cancellation, Bailey said the celebration will continue with musical performances at the Avalon Theatre, as well as awards and a VIP dinner at the Waterfowl Building.