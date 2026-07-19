DELMARVA - The National Weather Service announced tonight there was not a tornado during Saturday's storms.
They say Sussex County was hit with straight-line winds, with peak estimated gusts up to 75 mph. Officials say the most significant damage was in the southwest of the county, in the area of Laurel, Bethel, and Seaford.
They add the severe thunderstorms crossed into Sussex County near the Nanticoke River, and Maryland border, causing tree damage.
They say as the storms continued, they moved across Broad Creek, eventually reaching the Cypress Pointe neighborhood, and homes along Woodland Ferry Road in Seaford, where there was a lot of damage to trees, power lines, sheds, and fences.
A barn lost its roof on Oneals Road, according to NWS. This is where they say peak wind gusts happened.
They say the last notable area of tree damage was near the area of Mount Zion Road between Seaford Road and Rt. 13.
They say there are no known injuries or deaths from the storms.