Navy Week brings sailors to Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — The U.S. Navy is holding Navy Week for the first time in Sussex County, bringing sailors into the community for a week of events, outreach and opportunities to learn more about the military.
The week runs from October 19 through 25 and includes military displays, live music, school visits and volunteer work with local organizations.
Matt Borbash, the U.S. Navy’s deputy hydrographer, says the week gives sailors a chance to explain their work while giving back to the community.
“It's a full cycle moment of us to be able to explain what we do and then also to give back to the community through community outreach,” Borbash said. “So working with habitat for humanity, the SPCA, the Delaware Food Bank.”
Borbash grew up in Maryland and says visits to Delmarva’s beaches helped spark his interest in the ocean. In his current role, he oversees the Navy’s ocean mapping efforts and the collection of data used to help ships and submarines navigate safely.
Jill Brown, a public affairs officer with the Navy, says Navy Week gives sailors an opportunity to meet people in communities that may not have a large Navy presence.
“I always say we bring the Navy to you because we can't bring a ship in here,” Brown said. “So we bring sailors here, and we have an opportunity to meet people. We get out. A lot of times people don't know too much about the Navy, especially when we go to smaller cities throughout the United States. So it's an opportunity for us to get out and share our stories, talk about our careers.”
The events also bring sailors back to places where they grew up. Jordon Marr, a Navy cryptologic technician who grew up in Smyrna, is taking part in the week’s activities.
“It's nice to be able to bring back some of the lessons that I've learned and just growing up outside of the small town, you get to bring back some things that people don't get to experience very often,” Marr said.
Navy Week also gives neighbors a chance to meet sailors, learn about Navy careers and hear about their experiences serving in the military.
Borbash is expected to meet with Rehoboth Beach Mayor Susan Stewart on Tuesday as events continue across Sussex County.
The week wraps up Saturday with sailors taking part in the Sea Witch Festival costume parade in Rehoboth Beach.