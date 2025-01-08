SALISBURY, MD - Significant changes and upgrades are planned for the Wicomico Civic Center with $9.8 million in renovations slated to begin in January.
According to the Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism Department, the long-awaited improvements were announced in 2022 by the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, with $5.5 million in federal grants allotted. Combined with $4.3 million in state and local funding, nearly $10 million has now been set aside for renovating the 45-year-old building.
Among the improvements, Recreation, Parks, & Tourism says the Wicomico Civic Center will see an expanded box office and lobby, safety barriers around the building’s exterior, improved ADA access, a larger food court, and improved connectivity to the nearby Wicomico High School campus.
“The planned improvements will total more than $9.8 million, representing the single largest investment in this building since it was rebuilt after the fire,” said Steve Miller, director of Wicomico Recreation, Parks & Tourism. “We are hopeful that this investment will attract new events and generate additional economic activity in the county.”
Wicomico officials say the Civic Center will remain fully operational during the expected one-year renovation process, and visitors can stay up-to-date on the improvements here.